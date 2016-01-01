See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sai Pingali, MD

Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sai Pingali, MD

Dr. Sai Pingali, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College-Hyderabad and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Pingali works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pingali's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6445 Main St Fl 21, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Pingali's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Pingali

    About Dr. Sai Pingali, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1104089036
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Hospital - Stem Cell Transplantation - Houston
    • Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center - Lacrosse
    • Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center - Lacrosse
    • Osmania Medical College-Hyderabad
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sai Pingali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pingali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pingali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pingali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pingali works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pingali’s profile.

    Dr. Pingali has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pingali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pingali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pingali.

