Overview of Dr. Said Baidas, MD

Dr. Said Baidas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baidas works at MD Anderson Cancer Center Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.