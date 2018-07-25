Overview

Dr. Said Beydoun, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, Marian Regional Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Beydoun works at HCC I I 3000 in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.