Dr. Said Beydoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Said Beydoun, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, Marian Regional Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Hcc I I 30001520 San Pablo St Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6870
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful with diagnosing my problems that others couldn’t.
About Dr. Said Beydoun, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
