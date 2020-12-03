Overview of Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD

Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Elshihabi works at WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.