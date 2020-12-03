See All Neurosurgeons in Marietta, GA
Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD

Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Elshihabi works at WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elshihabi's Office Locations

    WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery
    WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery
61 Whitcher St NE Ste 3110, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 422-2326
    Hi-tech Healthcare Inc.
    Hi-tech Healthcare Inc.
718 Cherokee St NE, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 291-8987
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Dr E is great! Kind, patient, professional and truly makes you feel part of the family. He and his staff are the best.
    Susan Boomhouwer — Dec 03, 2020
    About Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467477463
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Said Elshihabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshihabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elshihabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elshihabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elshihabi works at WellStar Medical Group Neurosurgery in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Elshihabi’s profile.

    Dr. Elshihabi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elshihabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshihabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshihabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshihabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshihabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

