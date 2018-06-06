Overview

Dr. Said Hakim, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Hakim works at Office in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.