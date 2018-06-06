See All Family Doctors in Irvine, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Said Hakim, MD

General Medical Practice
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Said Hakim, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Hakim works at Office in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MemorialCare
Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    4950 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Treatment frequency



Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2018
    Dr. Hakim is the best doctor I've ever met. He is very knowledgable. He always listens to me patiently and gives me many health advices.
    Catherine in Irvine, CA — Jun 06, 2018
    About Dr. Said Hakim, MD

    Specialties
    • General Medical Practice
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275579302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    • Yale University Medical School
    Internship
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
