Overview

Dr. Said Hashemipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Hashemipour works at Colon And Rectal Associates Of Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.