Dr. Said Hashemipour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Said Hashemipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Colon and Rectal Associates of Texas1705 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-0430
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Plano1701 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 291-3000
Terry D. Newsom M.d. P.A.4005 W 15Th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 519-1100
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hashemipour is great doctor. It's the third time that he performed colonoscopy on me. Also he has very good people working with him. Keep doing guys.
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Hashemipour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashemipour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashemipour has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashemipour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashemipour speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemipour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemipour.
