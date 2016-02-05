Overview of Dr. Said Ibrahimi, MD

Dr. Said Ibrahimi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Ibrahimi works at Bridge Medical Neurology Consultants in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.