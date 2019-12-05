Overview of Dr. Said Jacob, MD

Dr. Said Jacob, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA and El Monte, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.