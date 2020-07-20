Dr. Said Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Said Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Said Osman, MD
Dr. Said Osman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Pain Management, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nairobi, College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Osman's Office Locations
-
1
Sky Spine Endoscopy Institute20528 Boland Farm Rd Ste 202, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (240) 367-9601Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
American Spine - Physical Therapy20860 Seneca Mdws Pkwy, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (240) 629-3910
-
3
Sky Spine Endoscopy Institute1003 W 7th St Ste 503, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 662-3721Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Sky Spine Endoscopy Institute915 Toll House Ave Ste 207, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 367-9601
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
It has been two year now since, Dr. Osman did a fusion and decompression with a couple spacers on my spine. My back is fused from L1 to L5 with rods and screws. I went from years of terrible pain going down front of left leg to no pain. Couldn't stand for more than 5 minutes without pain. Recovery took several months and I was still improving after a year. Now after 2 years I feel great and can do anything I want at 68 years old. Thank God for Dr. Osman!!
About Dr. Said Osman, MD
- Pain Management
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023071206
Education & Certifications
- United Kingdom At The Royal College Of Surgeons Of Edinburgh
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- University Of Nairobi, College Of Health Sciences
- Kangaru School, Embu, Kenya
