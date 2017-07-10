Dr. Said Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Said Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Said Saleh, MD
Dr. Said Saleh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh's Office Locations
-
1
NJ Cancer Care1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 765-6518
-
2
NJ Cancer Care1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 765-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
As Dr. Saleh has said and shown. "He treats all his patients as if they were his own brother or sister". He truly cares, I have been his patient (leukemia / CML) for 9 years and in remission for 8. The staff is very nice and attentive as well.
About Dr. Said Saleh, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1447236617
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U - St Michaels
- Seton Hall University - St Michael's Medical Center
- Al-Bashir Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saleh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
