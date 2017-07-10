Overview of Dr. Said Saleh, MD

Dr. Said Saleh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Saleh works at NJ Cancer Care in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.