Overview of Dr. Said Sana, DO

Dr. Said Sana, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Sana works at Henry Ford Allegiance Hearing Center in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.