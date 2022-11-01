Overview of Dr. Saied Habibipour, MD

Dr. Saied Habibipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Habibipour works at Desert Care Network: Heart Associates in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.