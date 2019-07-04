Overview of Dr. Saieed Saieed, MD

Dr. Saieed Saieed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Follansbee, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Al-Azhar Faculty Of Medicine For Men In Asyut, Al-Azhar University and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Weirton Medical Center.



Dr. Saieed works at Advanced Allergy & Asthma in Follansbee, WV with other offices in Weirton, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.