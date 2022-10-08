Overview

Dr. Saif Farooq, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Farooq works at INTEGRIS Pulmonology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Pulmonary Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.