Overview of Dr. Saif Hasnain, MD

Dr. Saif Hasnain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Hasnain works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasnain's Office Locations

    Group Health Tacoma Medical Center
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405
    Harrison Medical Center
    2520 Cherry Ave # 2, Bremerton, WA 98310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    About Dr. Saif Hasnain, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1679715759
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

