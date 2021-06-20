Overview of Dr. Saifuddin Soniwala, MD

Dr. Saifuddin Soniwala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Soniwala works at SONWALA SAIF MD in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.