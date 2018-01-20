See All Neurologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD

Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Upadhyayula works at Childrens Pediatric Nrlgy Prac in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Muscular Dystrophy (MD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Upadhyayula's Office Locations

    Tec Emory Clinic Pulmonary At Executive Park
    1605 Chantilly Dr NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-4688
    Emory Clinic At 12 Executive Park - Laboratory
    12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 4, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3444
    1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 610, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test

Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Anterior Horn Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Sudoscan
Tremor
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Febrile Convulsion
Headache
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Polymyositis
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Tic Disorders
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174788384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saila Upadhyayula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyayula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Upadhyayula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upadhyayula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upadhyayula works at Childrens Pediatric Nrlgy Prac in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Upadhyayula’s profile.

    Dr. Upadhyayula has seen patients for Muscular Dystrophy (MD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyayula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyayula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyayula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyayula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyayula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

