Dr. Sailaja Manne, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sailaja Manne, MD

Dr. Sailaja Manne, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Manne works at WellMed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialist for Health
    Specialist for Health
4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 732-3668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Fibromyalgia
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2021
    She's been my only Doctor that I have not had to change. She's excellent, caring, concerned about your health. She explains everything so well, from health, to medications or anything questions you may have. She also accomplishes her work because of an excellent staff….. on the ball calling, friendly and a great team Continue to do your very best as you have always .
    Ms McGee — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Sailaja Manne, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235182973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sailaja Manne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manne works at WellMed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Manne’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

