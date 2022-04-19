Dr. Sailaja Maramreddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maramreddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sailaja Maramreddy, MD
Dr. Sailaja Maramreddy, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Grant Med College India and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Advent Neurology657 E Golf Rd Ste 304, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 640-7377Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend her. She fought for my recovery and convinced my surgeon to help me
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1053307132
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Crozer Chester Med Center Pennsylvania
- Grant Med College India
Dr. Maramreddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maramreddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maramreddy has seen patients for Dementia, Vertigo and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maramreddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Maramreddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maramreddy.
