Dr. Sailaja Nandipati, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nandipati's Office Locations
Arthritis Clinic PC3500 Old Washington Rd Ste 202, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 843-2222
Medstar Medical Group - Southern Maryland LLC10 Saint Patricks Dr, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 843-2223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very knowledgeable in both autoimmune diseases and osteoarthritis and has treated me for over 15 years. She also has a pleasant demeanor and is easy to talk with. Very happy to have her as my Rheumatologist.
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1013955640
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nandipati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandipati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandipati has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandipati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nandipati speaks Telugu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandipati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandipati.
