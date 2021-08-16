Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD
Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Braintree, MA. They graduated from Sv Medical College.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Compass Medical10 Forbes Rd, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 884-6300
-
2
RootHealthMD463 Worcester Rd Ste 103, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 239-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Functional Medicine provides the long term answer to so many of our health issues. Our gut health is key to so much that goes on in our bodies. After three months with Dr Reddy I have resolved my life long digestion problems. Those digestion problems have also caused other healthy issues. Just taking a pill is not, and should not be the answer. My healthy has drastically improved and I will now get healthier every day.
About Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1841213378
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Hosp
- Sv Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.