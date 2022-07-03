Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sailatha Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sailatha Thomas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Endocrinology6160 S Yale Ave # 2, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr Thomas takes the time to determine what your symptoms are saying and treats the cause. I highly recommend ner. Especially when other doctors can't determine what is wrong.
About Dr. Sailatha Thomas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447285978
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.