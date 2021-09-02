Overview

Dr. Sailesh Shah, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL and Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.