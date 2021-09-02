Dr. Sailesh Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sailesh Shah, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sailesh Shah, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic - Pulmonology & Sleep Disorders13311 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 284-2220
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Pulmonology & Sleep Disorders2740 Windguard Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 284-2220
-
3
Florida Medical Clinic - Pulmonology & Sleep Disorders1721 Brandon Main St Ste D, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 284-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
5 star review Dr shah is a awesome dr easy to understand he breaks the medical terminology down for me and my husband he has a great person in the office who also is very hands-on and has great customer service I’m speaking of Tyler Nicole Davis, Tyler Communication and effectiveness was awesome Tyler made me feel like everything was going to be OK and offer multiple ways to communicate this office is better with Tyler Nicole Davis
About Dr. Sailesh Shah, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1437191244
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.