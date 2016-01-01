Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saima Chaudhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Saima Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Saima Chaudhry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8450Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1 James P Murphy Ind Hwy Ste 102, West Warwick, RI 02893 Directions (401) 606-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?
About Dr. Saima Chaudhry, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1548655509
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Dr. Chaudhry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.