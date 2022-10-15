Dr. Saima Chohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saima Chohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saima Chohan, MD
Dr. Saima Chohan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chohan's Office Locations
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates4550 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates PC5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in pain, and I was taken right away. They fit me in the monthly schedule, and I had instant relief for my arthritis. Rosemary NP was a blessing to allow me same day treatment, as I was late for my appointment, and she did not make me go home to suffer. She was companionate and helpful by putting the patient's needs first.
About Dr. Saima Chohan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073675526
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chohan has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.