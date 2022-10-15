Overview of Dr. Saima Chohan, MD

Dr. Saima Chohan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chohan works at Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.