Dr. Saima Farghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saima Farghani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
AMI AtlantiCare Manahawkin517 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 878-9729Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Has been thorough, kind, patient. and an advocate for me since I’ve begun seeing her. Cares about her patients and found what worked for me personally.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1982922183
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
