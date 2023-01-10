Overview of Dr. Saima Khan, MD

Dr. Saima Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.