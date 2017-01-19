See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Quincy, MA
Dr. Saima Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (14)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saima Khan, MD

Dr. Saima Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    500 Congress St Ste 38, Quincy, MA 02169 (781) 849-2265
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Quincy - Crown Colony
    700 Congress St Ste 103, Quincy, MA 02169 (617) 472-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Osteopenia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Osteopenia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 19, 2017
    I was with Dr. Khan for 4 years until I moved and it was very inconvenient to keep going there. She is a great doctor, easy to talk to and listens to your concerns. She is never rushing you out of the office and is very thorough with questions and exams before making recommendations. She would often call me personally with test results for my thyroid to let me know the levels were high and she had sent a new prescription to my pharmacy...even called me on a Saturday after Friday bloodwork
    Shanna in Norwood, MA — Jan 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saima Khan, MD
    About Dr. Saima Khan, MD

    Internal Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English
    1336206283
    Education & Certifications

    Boston Med Center
    University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

