Dr. Saima Rafique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saima Rafique, MD
Dr. Saima Rafique, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their residency with Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Dr. Rafique works at
Dr. Rafique's Office Locations
Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 706, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (301) 768-4535
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to schedule the appointment, very accommodating. I really appreciated this as I have a very busy schedule myself. Dr. Rafique was very thorough and compassionate. She took the time to answer all my questions. Her office was able to do my blood draw too which saved so much of my time. Very happy to switch my care to her!
About Dr. Saima Rafique, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafique accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafique works at
