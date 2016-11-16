Dr. Saima Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saima Saeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saima Saeed, MD
Dr. Saima Saeed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Saeed's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale9755 N 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (888) 645-6101Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Gilbert3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste C204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (833) 939-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best doctor and listens to what you have to say. Takes her time with you and cares really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Saima Saeed, MD
- Hematology
- English, Chinese
- 1124054390
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
