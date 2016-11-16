See All Hematologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Saima Saeed, MD

Hematology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Saima Saeed, MD

Dr. Saima Saeed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Saeed works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saeed's Office Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale
    9755 N 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 645-6101
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Gilbert
    3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste C204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 939-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Saima Saeed, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Chinese
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas Hospital
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saima Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saeed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

