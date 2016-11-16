Overview of Dr. Saima Saeed, MD

Dr. Saima Saeed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Saeed works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Outpatient Care Center, Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.