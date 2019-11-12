Dr. Saima Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saima Siddiqui, MD
Overview of Dr. Saima Siddiqui, MD
Dr. Saima Siddiqui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Windsor University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Radiation Oncology181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
-
2
Ny Spine & Brain Surgery Ufpc54 Commerce Ave Ste 7, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 444-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
Great, listened to me, gave many options to help my headaches. Kind person.
About Dr. Saima Siddiqui, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205152741
Education & Certifications
- Windsor University / School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.