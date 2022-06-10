Dr. Saima Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saima Zafar, MD
Overview
Dr. Saima Zafar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kaufman, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.
Locations
Lakeview Cardiology of Texas2801 Millennium Dr Ste B, Kaufman, TX 75142 Directions (972) 962-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely feel that my cardiac care has improved since I began coming to Dr. Zafar.
About Dr. Saima Zafar, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1437131273
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hosp Ctr
- King Edward Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
