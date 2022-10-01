Overview of Dr. Saimah Talukder, MD

Dr. Saimah Talukder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School-University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Talukder works at WK OB-GYN Concepts in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.