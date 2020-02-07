Dr. Sain Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sain Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sain Lu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Douglas B. Friedrich MD P.c.200 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 247-8100Tuesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lu is the best doctor I ever had. I have been seeing her for 20 years because of UC. She is extremely knowledgeable in many areas not just her specialty. She spends an extraordinary amount of time with me and asks me many questions about my health and life. I never feel rushed. She will give you as much time as you want or need. She also is a great psychologist giving me solid advice on how to deal with certain situations in my life, I highly recommend Dr. Lu
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457407561
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
