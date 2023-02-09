Overview of Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD

Dr. Saiqa Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Ismail works at BAYVIEW CENTER FOR MENTAL HEALTH in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.