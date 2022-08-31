See All Ophthalmologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (558)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD

Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

Dr. Choudhri works at Eye Care Specialists Of Florida in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Choudhri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Specialists Of Florida
    1124 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 483-0328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 558 ratings
    Patient Ratings (558)
    5 Star
    (407)
    4 Star
    (42)
    3 Star
    (33)
    2 Star
    (18)
    1 Star
    (58)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr Choudhri knew exactly what my vision needed. I can't believe how great my vision is with first cataract replacement. No pain. Waiting for the second one in a few weeks
    Lynne — Aug 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD
    About Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1487605580
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pepose Vision Institute
    Residency
    • Yale Eye Center|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choudhri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choudhri works at Eye Care Specialists Of Florida in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Choudhri’s profile.

    Dr. Choudhri has seen patients for Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    558 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

