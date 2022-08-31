Overview of Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD

Dr. Saira Choudhri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Choudhri works at Eye Care Specialists Of Florida in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.