Dr. Saira George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saira George, MD
Overview
Dr. Saira George, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. George works at
Locations
-
1
MD Anderson in Sugar Land1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 566-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
About Dr. Saira George, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629097142
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.