Overview

Dr. Saira George, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. George works at MD Anderson in Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.