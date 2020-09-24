Overview

Dr. Saira Jamal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Jamal works at FamCare Clinic of North Texas in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Asthma and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.