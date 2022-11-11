Dr. Saira Momin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saira Momin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saira Momin, DO is a Dermatologist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Dermatology Surgery Specialists2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 340, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 410-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Momin and her staff were absolutely incredible.
About Dr. Saira Momin, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1841458619
Education & Certifications
- Miami Dermatology Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University Of Houston-Main Campus
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Momin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Momin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Momin has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Momin speaks Urdu.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Momin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.