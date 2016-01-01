Dr. Saira Mushtaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saira Mushtaq, MD
Dr. Saira Mushtaq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Texas Psychiatry Group2600 S Gessner Rd Ste 270, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (832) 607-4083Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1245524495
- Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
- Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
