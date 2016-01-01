See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Saira Mushtaq, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Saira Mushtaq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Mushtaq works at Texas Psychiatry Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Psychiatry Group
    2600 S Gessner Rd Ste 270, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 607-4083
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Saira Mushtaq, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1245524495
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saira Mushtaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mushtaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mushtaq works at Texas Psychiatry Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mushtaq’s profile.

    Dr. Mushtaq has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushtaq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushtaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushtaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

