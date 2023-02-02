Overview of Dr. Saira Tandon, MD

Dr. Saira Tandon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tandon works at Kadlec Outpatient Imaging Center in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.