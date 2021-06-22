Overview

Dr. Saira Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at DaVita Medical Group - Coors in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.