Overview

Dr. Saishree Amin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wakefield, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham / School of Dentistry|University of Alabama Birmingham, School of Dentistry.



Dr. Amin works at Gentle Dental Wakefield in Wakefield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.