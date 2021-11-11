See All Neurologists in Brookline, MA
Dr. Sait Ashina Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sait Ashina

Neurology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sait Ashina

Dr. Sait Ashina is a Neurology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Copenhagen and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Ashina works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Brookline, MA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ashina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    1 Brookline Pl Ste 105, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 566-1535
  2. 2
    NYU Neurology Associates
    240 E 38th St Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7744
  3. 3
    10 Union Sq E Frnt 2, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-6989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ashina?

    Nov 11, 2021
    I had seen Dr. Flores but she moved back to her hometown so I saw Dr. Ashina. He explained that he wasn't allowed to prescribe me meds without seeing me, so that made sense. I had to wait about 20 minutes but in the scheme of things, it was more than worth it. He figured out my nummular headache (different from my usual migraine) and was able to give me a nerve block that got rid of it. He explained that sometimes it takes a few days to kick in, and he was right. Yes, he dictated his notes while I was there but at least I could hear his diagnosis and description at the time and not read something later and wonder. I don't think patient claims is accusatory. I once had a doctor write that something I had was remarkable. I found out that's medical speak for worthy of being remarked about. I have had only good experiences at this clinic and will definitely keep going to see Dr. Ashina.
    Melinda F. — Nov 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sait Ashina
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sait Ashina?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ashina to family and friends

    Dr. Ashina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ashina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sait Ashina.

    About Dr. Sait Ashina

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194042895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Danish Headache Center, University Of Copenhagen|Montefiore Headache Center, Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Copenhagen
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sait Ashina is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashina has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sait Ashina?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.