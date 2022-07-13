Overview of Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD

Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Hasan works at Florida Eye Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.