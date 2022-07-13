See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (66)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD

Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.

Dr. Hasan works at Florida Eye Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasan's Office Locations

    Florida Eye Specialists
    11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 534, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2022
    After my initial consultation with Dr. Hasan, I knew exactly what to expect for Lasix eye surgery. On the actual day of my surgery, Dr. Hasan explained once again what the" game plan' would be-his words used. I am very pleased one week later. I highly recommend Miada's clinical if you are seeking excellent and quality care. Thank you!
    Amelia J Williams — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD

    Ophthalmology
    28 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1427048271
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Of Med
    University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saiyid Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan works at Florida Eye Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hasan’s profile.

    Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

