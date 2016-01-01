Dr. Zalzala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajad Zalzala, MD
Overview
Dr. Sajad Zalzala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Zalzala works at
Locations
-
1
Thrive Physical Therapy835 Mason St Ste A250, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 355-8657
-
2
Cerebral181 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 617-9894
-
3
Nautilus Health Care Group PA PC211 E 7th St Ste 620, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (772) 217-4557
-
4
Spencer Healthcare LLC951 Mariners Island Blvd Ste 300, San Mateo, CA 94404 Directions (772) 217-4557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zalzala?
About Dr. Sajad Zalzala, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1639311509
Education & Certifications
- Crittenton Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalzala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalzala works at
Dr. Zalzala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalzala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalzala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalzala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.