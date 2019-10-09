Overview

Dr. Sajan Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Rao works at Nch Healthcare System in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.