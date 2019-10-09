Dr. Sajan Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajan Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sajan Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-2000
-
2
SWICFT Medical Partners625 Tamiami Trl N Ste 201, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Dr. Rao and his entire staff are fantastic. Professional and caring. Even though my condition was not life-threatening, Dr. Rao spent a lot of time with me and answered all of my many questions in a thoughtful and thorough manner. He is extremely knowledgeable. One of the best doctor experiences I have ever had.
About Dr. Sajan Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851589162
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/ Georgetown University
- University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
- UCSD
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Pittsburgh
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.