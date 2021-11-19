Overview

Dr. Sajeda Nusrat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Nusrat works at Sajeda Nusrat M.D Family Medicine in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.