Overview of Dr. Sajeel Chowdhary, MD

Dr. Sajeel Chowdhary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Chowdhary works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.