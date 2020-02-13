Overview of Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD

Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U School of Med and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Highland Hospital, Noyes Memorial Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Strong Health Gynecologic Onc in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.