Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U School of Med and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Highland Hospital, Noyes Memorial Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Gyn. Oncology Group of the Univ. of Rochester125 Lattimore Rd Ste 258, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 442-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Highland Hospital
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
I would recommend Doctor Thomas . she is a great Doctor stands by you the whole way through. there to answer any question just great.
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins U School of Med
- University of Virginia
