See All Oncologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD

Oncology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD

Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U School of Med and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Highland Hospital, Noyes Memorial Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Strong Health Gynecologic Onc in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD
Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD
4.7 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Stefanie Thomas, MD
Dr. Stefanie Thomas, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD
Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD
4.1 (31)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gyn. Oncology Group of the Univ. of Rochester
    125 Lattimore Rd Ste 258, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 442-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
  • Highland Hospital
  • Noyes Memorial Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?

    Feb 13, 2020
    I would recommend Doctor Thomas . she is a great Doctor stands by you the whole way through. there to answer any question just great.
    Kathleen A Vinciguerra — Feb 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thomas to family and friends

    Dr. Thomas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thomas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD.

    About Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518027747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U School of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Strong Health Gynecologic Onc in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sajeena Thomas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.